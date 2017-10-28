Pages Navigation Menu

Video: “President Buhari is a thief and a liar” – Asari Dokubo

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has released a fresh video on YouTube to attack President Buhari. In this Video the ex-militant claims that Buhari is a thief and a liar. He says everything about Buhari is a lie. He pointed out that former Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina was appointed by Buhari to join the change…

