Video: “President Buhari is a thief and a liar” – Asari Dokubo
Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has released a fresh video on YouTube to attack President Buhari. In this Video the ex-militant claims that Buhari is a thief and a liar. He says everything about Buhari is a lie. He pointed out that former Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina was appointed by Buhari to join the change…
