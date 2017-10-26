VIDEO: Richie Benson Ft. TheBlackBoyJohn – Stay

Fresh off the release of the audio which gained massive and positive reviews from both fans and industry players, Nigerian born singer, rapper, songwriter, and Mix Engineer, Richie Chinedu Benson Nwobum better known by his stage name Richie Benson is out with the visuals for “STAY” featuring TheBlackBoyJohn, under his independent label “Island Boy.”

Richie Benson has already graced some of the biggest stages, in front of thousands of people, opening for Africa’s biggest names like Yemi Alade, Davido, and Wizkid. He also performed at highly acclaimed AFRIMMA Awards 2017 which was held in Dallas, Texas.

The video for “STAY” was shot in Dallas and directed by Jeff Adair.

With what looks like a very promising career ahead of him, Richie Benson is definitely one to watch.

Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Richie Benson Ft. TheBlackBoyJohn – Stay appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

