VIDEO: Rotimo – Sweet

Independent R&B and Afrobeats singer/songwriter, Rotimo is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single and video, ‘Sweeet’. It is now available on all major digital download/streaming sites.

Rotimo has come a long way since finding his path to the hearts of women all over the world with his single, ‘For the Ladies’. It earned him the number one spot on a couple of independent Nigerian and UK radio charts. He followed it up releasing two singles titled, ‘Best Thing Ever’ and ‘Family’ which also had similar success.

Sweeet is an RnB slow jam fused with hip hop and with elements of trap music. As usual, Rotimo combines English/African lyrics as he conveys his message telling a lover who can no longer be with him to come back. It’s a tale of life and death that can be experienced in full with the audio and visuals combined.

The video shows Rotimo’s frustration whilst in the process of preparing to bury his deceased lover. However, his emotions lead him to make an attempt to bring her back to life. Will he succeed?

