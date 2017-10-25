VIDEO: SaintzMania Ft. 9ice – Agogo

Ojo Temitope AKinomo who is also known on stage as Saintzmania though born in lagos but a native of Ilesa in Osun state of Nigeria .

He is an Afro pop singer , song writer and a compère . He studied Electrical Engineering at ict polytechnics in ogun state, Bsc . accounting AAU University Ekpoma and MBA Marketing, LAUTEC Ogbomoso.

He started his musical career in 2001 dropping series of singles and album,he later pursed music to pursue his educational career and finally back in 2016,part of his numerous work are ‘The Lord prayer,Yesoo ,Apology ,Eyin omo wobe,ere oko Dangerous,Gegemu, oloso nse promo ,omo olope to mention few.

‘Agogo’ is his latest musical video where 9ice Alapomeji was featured . The following singles is propose to be drop before the end of the year 2017. 1. Kakakuku 2., shukushaker 3., Ori mi, 4.jeje. He is happily married and blessed with kids.

Watch video below:

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

