VIDEO: Sarkodie ft. Korede Bello – Far Away

Music video by Sarkodie performing ‘Far Away’ ft. Korede Bello of the “Highest” album. Song produced by T’Spize. Video directed by Sesan.

The post VIDEO: Sarkodie ft. Korede Bello – Far Away appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

