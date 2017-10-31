Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Sis Blessing Emmanuel – Chineke Onyedika Gi

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Sis Blessing Emmanuel a.k.a Omaricha Nwa Jesus, premieres the video to “CHINEKE ONYEDIKA GI”, a unique track off her gospel album: THE GOD BLESSED. Shot by Rushwoq. Watch video below and also grab the full video album for “THE GOD BLESSED”, which is already in stores nationwide.

 

