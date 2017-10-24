Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Terry Apala ft. Haruna Ishola – Palongo

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Isioko-born Apala singer Terry Apala is here again with his consistency in good Apala music. The Nelson Jack Music front man drops the visuals for his track Titled “Palongo” Palongo features the Legendary Apala King, Haruna Ishola.

The Video was directed by Black Child.

