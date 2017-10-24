VIDEO: Terry Apala ft. Haruna Ishola – Palongo

Isioko-born Apala singer Terry Apala is here again with his consistency in good Apala music. The Nelson Jack Music front man drops the visuals for his track Titled “Palongo” Palongo features the Legendary Apala King, Haruna Ishola.

The Video was directed by Black Child.

The post VIDEO: Terry Apala ft. Haruna Ishola – Palongo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

