VIDEO: Toby Grey – Konibaje Ft 9ice X Skales

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Greynation first lady Toby Grey releases the much-anticipated Visuals of her Wave making single Konibaje which features Living thing Crooner 9ice and Skales a.k.a the Never say Never guy.

The video which was produced by Wole Ogundare of Blaze Productionz and Directed by Oludare of OMG Films was shot at the Large House Studios n Lagos Nigeria.

Konibaje song which talks about the importance of the blessings of God in our everyday hustles and bustle was produced by Young D, mixed and mastered by Vtek the Awesome.

Watch and Enjoy the visuals of TOBY GREY – KONIBAJE ft 9ICE AND SKALES.

 

