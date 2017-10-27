VIDEO: Trepdee – Bachelor

‘TrepDee’ wows his fans with this dope jam for bachelors. After his culture tour in the uk supporting

Olamide X Phyno hosted by SmadeEvents. Trep released bachelor video and not just that it was premiered on the number one YouTube Channel in the uk @grmdaily

Following his record Lori Titi And an anticipated remix of that with Reminisce, The popular kid who is taking over the uk scene nicknamed Lagos boy london dream comes through with his highly anticipated video and audio for ‘Bachelor’

Produced by Otilefty and directed by Filmboy, this colourful video showcases a beautiful view of London.

‘BACHELOR’ is a blend of afrobeat and dancehall that is tailor made for club vibes and fans wanting the groove.

On the intro, Trepdee pronounces him self as the best you can ever rock with. This song is bound to make you hit that dancefloor. (Socialmadia: @officialtrepdee) (Snapchat:Trepdeezle).

