Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Watch Tekno Spray Cash On An Empty Road In The Middle Of Nowhere

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tekno might just be the most irregular singer in the country today as he’s been spotted more than once doing things that most celebrities won’t even try to. From his weird and hilarious skits to his crazy dance moves, Tekno keeps pushing it to the limits. The singer recently shared a video of himself spraying …

The post VIDEO: Watch Tekno Spray Cash On An Empty Road In The Middle Of Nowhere appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.