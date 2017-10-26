VIDEO: Wondaboy – Take It

Nigerian Afrobeat Star WONDABOY, delivers yet another smash with his latest release, “TAKE IT.” Produced by a talented creative team, 3RTY, KID MARLEY & 5:30 (AKA Wondaboy,) the track is infused once again with horns and amazing guitar rifts performed by Ghana’s own talented, Enoch Owuraku.

“TAKE IT” was mixed & mastered by Nigerian engineer Suka Sounds. Clarence Peters brings his directing genius to the track by capturing an intimate and sexy club vibe shot on a beautiful beachfront. Take a listen, watch, and share!

