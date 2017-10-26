Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Wondaboy – Take It

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian Afrobeat Star WONDABOY, delivers yet another smash with his latest release, “TAKE IT.” Produced by a talented creative team, 3RTY, KID MARLEY & 5:30 (AKA Wondaboy,) the track is infused once again with horns and amazing guitar rifts performed by Ghana’s own talented, Enoch Owuraku.

“TAKE IT” was mixed & mastered by Nigerian engineer Suka Sounds. Clarence Peters brings his directing genius to the track by capturing an intimate and sexy club vibe shot on a beautiful beachfront. Take a listen, watch, and share!

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

The post VIDEO: Wondaboy – Take It appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.