VIDEO: You Follow The Trends For Money & Fame – Lagbaja Comes For Nigerian Artistes

Ace afrocalypso musician, Lagbaja recently weighed in on the ongoing discussion about artistes copying trends in the industry. The revered singer said that those following trends are artistes that are in music for the money and fame. He said; “If you love Afrobeat, you wont follow the trend.” Lagabaja’s point seems to contribute to the …

