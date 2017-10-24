Videos: Lady propses to her boyfriend of six years… and he said yes!

A trending online video shows a pretty lady kneeling down to propose to her boyfriend of six years at her place of work. The elated boyfriend accepted the ring presented to him with a ‘Yes’ reply. Watch the videos below… Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Videos: Lady propses to her boyfriend of six years… and he said yes! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

