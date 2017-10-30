Pages Navigation Menu

Vietnam University Starts Accepting Bitcoin for Tuition Fees

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

There are many ways to speed up the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in general. And the Southeast Asian country Vietnam has just implemented one of the most interesting ones yet: using Bitcoin to pay for tuition fees at one of the country’s top universities. While Vietnam has no real laws or regulations pertaining … Continue reading Vietnam University Starts Accepting Bitcoin for Tuition Fees

The post Vietnam University Starts Accepting Bitcoin for Tuition Fees appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

