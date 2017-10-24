Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vigilante Member Kills Himself In Failed Bullet-Proof Charm Test

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Audu Maikare, a member of a vigilante group in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State has killed himself with a dane gun in a failed bulletproof charm test. The Katsina Police Command confirmed this on Monday in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Gambo Isa. According to Isa, the incident occurred when the …

The post Vigilante Member Kills Himself In Failed Bullet-Proof Charm Test appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.