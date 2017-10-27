‘Vigilantism taskfoce’ will root out thugs – Expert – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
'Vigilantism taskfoce' will root out thugs – Expert
Myjoyonline.com
Security Expert, Adam Bonaa, has called for a special force, similar to the one formed to fight illegal mining activities, to deal with the relentless incidents of violence by political vigilante groups. “Let's have a political vigilantism SWAT team to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!