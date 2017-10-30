Villagers unleash prized bull on police officers raiding Boni Khalwale’s home – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Villagers unleash prized bull on police officers raiding Boni Khalwale's home
SDE Entertainment News
Villagers pulled a quick one on police officers who had stormed Boni Khalwale's home last Tuesday by untethering a bull to attack them. See Also: Boni Khalwale in trouble over boda boda 'thug' set ablaze in Kakamega. The officers were at the home of …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!