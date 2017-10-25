Pages Navigation Menu

Violent prisoners post naked photos on Facebook via banned phones

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Violent prisoners who were locked up for killing a delivery driver have been boasting about their ‘easy’ life in jail on Facebook. Michael Roberts uploaded naked photographs of himself and fellow inmates Lee Ridgway and killer John Reid inside the high-security Saughton Prison in Edinburgh. Roberts, 22, mocked prison staff as he told friends online: […]

