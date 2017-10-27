Virtual Reality AdTech ICO Spectiv Receives Over $1 Million in Presale

Spectiv VR Virtual reality streaming platform Spectiv has just closed its private early supporter presale, where Signal Tokens were sold for a total of 3,548 ETH, 32 BTC, and $58,000 USD. Spectiv is a dedicated VR media platform where users can stream their VR video experiences to the world, and where others can enjoy those … Continue reading Virtual Reality AdTech ICO Spectiv Receives Over $1 Million in Presale

The post Virtual Reality AdTech ICO Spectiv Receives Over $1 Million in Presale appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

