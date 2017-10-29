Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vitesse 2-4 PSV Eindhoven – BBC Sport

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Vitesse 2-4 PSV Eindhoven
BBC Sport
On-loan Chelsea teenager Mason Mount scored his second Eredivisie goal of the season as Vitesse were beaten at home by league leaders PSV Eindhoven. Mount, who won the European Under-19 Championship with England in the summer, came on as a …
Mexico international Lozano makes Eredivisie history in blazing start for PSVGoal.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.