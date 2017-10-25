W. Africa Crude-Diffs under pressure on lower US, Chinese demand – Times of India
|
W. Africa Crude-Diffs under pressure on lower US, Chinese demand
Times of India
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Differentials for Nigerian crude were under pressure on low U.S. refining demand and with Chinese refiners increasingly switching their slate to use more U.S. crude over the last few months. NIGERIA. * Offers for Qua Iboe …
