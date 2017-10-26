WAEC, others battle hydra-headed exam malpractice – The Nation Newspaper
WAEC, others battle hydra-headed exam malpractice
The Nation Newspaper
Examination malpractice was the focus of a two-day international summit by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) held in Lagos, last week. With dangers posed by advanced technology and deteriorating values, stakeholders sought ways to protect …
How exam malpractice undermines nation's development
