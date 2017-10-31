Watch How Wizkid Was Welcomed As He Stormed His Childhood Area In Surulere

Wizkid stormed his childhood area, Surulere, Lagos and received much love from his brothers. Wizkid who was born and bred in Surulere has never been shy of his childhood and upbringing, Many of his songs highlight his background and his love for the ghetto. He was received with cheers from the old and young …

The post Watch How Wizkid Was Welcomed As He Stormed His Childhood Area In Surulere appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

