Watch Joshua, Takam bout live here

Britain’s world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua fights Cameroon-born Carolos Takam . Joshua — who weighed in at a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs (114.3kilos) compared to Takam’s 16st 11lb Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read Joshua v Takam 28 Age 36

Watford, UK Hometown Noisy-le-Grand, France

19/0 W/L/D 35/3/1

19 Knockouts 27

6ft 6in Height 6ft 1½in

254lb Weight 235lb

82in Reach 80½in

55 Rounds 184

Orthodox Stance Orthodox

The post Watch Joshua, Takam bout live here appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

