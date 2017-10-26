Watch Moment A Crazy Tottenham Fan Urinated In A Cup And Threw It Towards West Han Supporters (Photos & Video)

This is the vile moment a Tottenham fan urinated in a cup and it was thrown towards West Ham supporters. The two clubs clashed at Wembley in the Carabao Cup

The post Watch Moment A Crazy Tottenham Fan Urinated In A Cup And Threw It Towards West Han Supporters (Photos & Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

