Watch The ‘Scandalous’ Music Video That Got Rahama Sadau Banned From Kannywood
Kannywood, as the movie industry in nothern Nigeria is called, meted out a disciplinary measure against one of its female members Rahama Sadau by banning her from appearing in any Hausa movie- for the serious offence of featuring in a scandalous music video. At the time,Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) Salisu Mohammed released …
The post Watch The ‘Scandalous’ Music Video That Got Rahama Sadau Banned From Kannywood appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!