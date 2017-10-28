Watch The ‘Scandalous’ Music Video That Got Rahama Sadau Banned From Kannywood

Kannywood, as the movie industry in nothern Nigeria is called, meted out a disciplinary measure against one of its female members Rahama Sadau by banning her from appearing in any Hausa movie- for the serious offence of featuring in a scandalous music video. At the time,Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) Salisu Mohammed released …

The post Watch The ‘Scandalous’ Music Video That Got Rahama Sadau Banned From Kannywood appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

