Watch This Sneak Peek Of A Typical Day In The Life Of Banky W

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In the video, which shows the events of the 1st of October, has Banky going for a Samsung promo appearance in a mall. The singer then heads to Hard Rock Café for a sound check with the Alternate Sounds band before a live performance at the same venue that evening. The evening ends with Banky …

