Watch Yemi Alade find something better than Johnny! Get exclusive Coke Studio content in your Coca-Cola Bottle

Wonder why top-rated Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade is throwing down in the new Coca-Cola television commercial? It’s because she has found something better than her Johnny… for her, it’s all about the exclusive Coke Studio content now up for grabs underneath the crown cork of any Coca-Cola bottle! Haven’t seen her new dance steps yet? […]

The post Watch Yemi Alade find something better than Johnny! Get exclusive Coke Studio content in your Coca-Cola Bottle appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

