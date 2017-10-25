Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Yemi Alade find something better than Johnny! Get exclusive Coke Studio content in your Coca-Cola Bottle

Wonder why top-rated Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade is throwing down in the new Coca-Cola television commercial? It’s because she has found something better than her Johnny… for her, it’s all about the exclusive Coke Studio content now up for grabs underneath the crown cork of any Coca-Cola bottle! Haven’t seen her new dance steps yet? […]

