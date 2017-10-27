Water Crisis Will Lead To Wine Drought

‘Save water, drink wine’ seems to be a pretty popular refrain at the moment.

Just when you think you have it all waxed, though, another story comes along and yanks the rug out from underneath you.

Woe is me.

It’s nearing that time of the year when people refer to ‘the silly season’ (because this year hasn’t been crazy enough), and Huff Post SA have some stern words of advice for wine lovers:

…now may be the perfect time to stock up on booze, especially wine… The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) on Tuesday said recent production levels of wine in Italy, France and Spain — three of the biggest wine-producing countries — were “very low”. According to the director-general of the OIV, Jean-Marie Aurand, this drop is “consecutive to climate hazards”, which affected the main producing countries, particularly in Europe. This may ultimately have a snowball-effect on countries with large grape harvests, such as South Africa.

That’s not ideal, but seemingly good news for local winemakers. Well, other than our own water crisis mess.

Here’s what one local wine farm manager had to say:

“We have enough water at the moment, our farms are quality producers; however, if the restrictions continue and we can’t produce enough wine, we will be in a crisis,” he said… With the wine shortage in Europe, demand for wine production in South Africa will be high and, ultimately, local producers will not be able to meet the demand. This might also result in wine prices shooting through the roof.

So…

Waste not, want not Mr. Ferrell – stick to telling kids to stay off their phones during dinner.

Here’s a little suggestion for those wanting to hit it out the park this Christmas (or stockpile, you do you) – ever heard of Boekenhoutskloof’s Treasure Chest?

12 bottles of wine, including two bottles of the fabled Journeyman, wrapped up and ready to go.

Or, you know, just grab cases and cases of the Porcupine Ridge Sauvignon Blanc (Business Day says it “overdelivers in terms of price, but what makes it different is its real fruit purity”.

I’m more of a red wine fan, so it’s Chocolate Block or Wolftrap Red for me.

Whatever you’re drinking, I recommend you load up on it now before the bunfight begins.

[source:huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

