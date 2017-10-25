WC gang violence stats ratchets pressure on Zuma to deploy army – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
WC gang violence stats ratchets pressure on Zuma to deploy army
Eyewitness News
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has argued that the intensity of violent crimes in parts of these provinces, particularly Cape Town, calls for urgent intervention. FILE: Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol Rea Vaya routes …
Criminals have too many rights – Mbalula
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!