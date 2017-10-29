Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Those Opposing Anti-Open Grazing Act Are Enemies Of Benue People – Ode – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Those Opposing Anti-Open Grazing Act Are Enemies Of Benue People – Ode
Independent Newspapers Limited
Chief Ochi Emmanuel Ode is the Chairman of the Middle Belt Traditional Council (MBTC). In this interview with EJIKEME OMENAZU, he spoke on the recent killings in Plateau State and other parts of the region, as well as the state of the region since the …
We are worried that another massacre looms – UjegeVanguard
Anti-Grazing law: Tension mounts in BenueNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.