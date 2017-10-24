Pages Navigation Menu

We have had 419 cases in court – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it had been involved in 419 court cases over election matters from 2016 to date. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Tuesday at an interactive session with a group of civil society organizations, under the umbrella of the Situation Room in Abuja […]

