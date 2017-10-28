Pages Navigation Menu

We love these shots by Kelechi Amadi-Obi on Day 3 of #LFDW17! – BellaNaija

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment


We love these shots by Kelechi Amadi-Obi on Day 3 of #LFDW17!
The Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 kicked off on Wednesday, October 25, as designers such as Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Tokyo James, Orange Culture, Andrea Iyamah and others ruled the runaway show with innovative African designs.
