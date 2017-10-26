Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We may have killed Shekau’s wife in air raid —NAF

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has said wife of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, might have been killed in air raids carried out by its troops engaged in the ongoing Operations Ruwan Wuta II,in the North-East.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

A screengrab taken on October 2, 2014 from a video released by the Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram and obtained by AFP shows the leader of the Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau. Shekau dismissed Nigerian military claims of his death in a new video obtained by AFP on October 2

It said report from its official indicated that Mallama Fitdasi, wife of the terrorists’ leader, might have been killed in the air raid.

NAF spokesperson, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement, yesterday, that “human intelligence indicates that the wife of the leader of the Boko Haram Terrorists, BHT, organisation, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on Durwawa settlement on the outskirts of Urga, near Konduga.

“Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes.

“It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at DURWAWA on October 19, 2017.”

 

 

The post We may have killed Shekau’s wife in air raid —NAF appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.