We may have killed Shekau’s wife in air raid —NAF

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has said wife of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, might have been killed in air raids carried out by its troops engaged in the ongoing Operations Ruwan Wuta II,in the North-East.

It said report from its official indicated that Mallama Fitdasi, wife of the terrorists’ leader, might have been killed in the air raid.

NAF spokesperson, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement, yesterday, that “human intelligence indicates that the wife of the leader of the Boko Haram Terrorists, BHT, organisation, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on Durwawa settlement on the outskirts of Urga, near Konduga.

“Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes.

“It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at DURWAWA on October 19, 2017.”

