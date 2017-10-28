We Must Remain Realistic About Our Chances Of Catching Manchester City – Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that they must be “realistic” about their place in the Premier League title race after Eden Hazard’s goal secured a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium

Eden Hazard netted his first Premier League goal of the season in the 51st minute to give Chelsea a deserved win at the Vitality Stadium, ensuring they remain nine points behind rampant leaders Manchester City after 10 matches.

“At this moment we must be realistic by going game by game,” Conte said when asked if Chelsea are aiming for a top-four finish rather than retaining their title.

“We have 19 points and we deserve to have 19 points. We are first in our group in the Champions League. We went into the next round of the Carabao Cup after going out in the second round last season.

“This group [of players]… I’m very happy for this group. There are players who are very honest, players who want to fight until the end for something important. Are we able to do this? I don’t know. But we will try to stay there.

“I know very well that in England, in this league, there are six top teams. Four go into the Champions League. Two have to stay out and play Europa League. Last season we saw this. It was very, very, very difficult.”

The post We Must Remain Realistic About Our Chances Of Catching Manchester City – Antonio Conte appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

