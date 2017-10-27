Pages Navigation Menu

We never experredit! Falz pulls up with surprise album “27”

It’s safe to say Falz just pulled a “Beyonce” on us as the rapper has now unveiled a surprise album titled “27“. It has always been on the cards anyway as he has dropped quite a number of hit tracks ever since his sophomore album “Stories That Touch” that dropped late 2015. Tracks like “Bahd […]

