We never experredit! Falz pulls up with surprise album “27”

It’s safe to say Falz just pulled a “Beyonce” on us as the rapper has now unveiled a surprise album titled “27“. It has always been on the cards anyway as he has dropped quite a number of hit tracks ever since his sophomore album “Stories That Touch” that dropped late 2015. Tracks like “Bahd […]

The post We never experredit! Falz pulls up with surprise album “27” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

