We were Clueless: why it’s time for Alicia Silverstone to have the comeback she deserves – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
We were Clueless: why it's time for Alicia Silverstone to have the comeback she deserves
Telegraph.co.uk
Of the many odd moments in the forthcoming, vaguely indescribable psychological thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer is an appearance by Clueless star Alicia Silverstone, making her highest-profile screen appearance in over a decade. Her cameo joins …
Alicia Silverstone Recreated Her Iconic 'Clueless' Look For Lip Sync Battle
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!