We won’t trust renovated swimming pool with civil servants — Dalung

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

SPORTS minister, Solomon Dalung has ruled out handing over the newly renovated National Stadium Lagos swimming pool to civil servants.

Togo’s Adzo Kpossi 13 competes in the women’s 50m freestyle heats during the swimming event at the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 3, 2012 in London. AFP PHOTO

Rather, the edifice will be managed by a private concern, which will guarantee its maintenance and regular use for training and competitions.

“We cannot trust civil servants for maintenance. We need to change our attitude to maintenance.
“This place will be opened to Nigerians for competitions, training and leisure. And so we will hand it over to managers,” said Dalung. He added that the swimming pool in the Abuja and Kaduna
stadia will also be given a similar facelift.

Speaking on the development, entertainment entrepreneur, Joseph Odobeatu said he was elated the pool has finally been opened after facing many difficulties during the renovation.

“It wasn’t easy getting the swimming pool back into shape. There were a lot of scepticisms, but we have to take it as a sacrifice to the nation to get the pool ready,”

He stated that he is looking at the possibility of getting a swimming coach from overseas that will be on hand to help teach beginners and coach talented Nigerian swimmers.

