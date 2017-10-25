#WeareWan17: Cynthia Kamalu Of EbonyLife TV is getting Married!
The bride to be shared her pre-wedding photos on her Instagram page, announcing her Igba Nkwu (Igbo, for wedding ceremony). See Photos: source: Instagram
The post #WeareWan17: Cynthia Kamalu Of EbonyLife TV is getting Married! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!