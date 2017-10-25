Wednesday Morning Spice

#CrimeStats: The 10 statistics You Need To Know – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula presented the 2016/17 crime statistics report in Parliament on Tuesday. [iol]

Call For UCT Fees To Be Frozen – Outgoing members of the SRC demanded that the UCT announce a 0% fee increase immediately. [timeslive]

Jacob Zuma’s Executive Powers Are Not Unlimited, Court Told – The argument stood in contrast with Zuma’s assertion that the public protector did not have the power to dictate to him that he appoint a judicial commission of inquiry on her terms. [busday]

Michael Bloomberg: Brexit Is Stupidest Thing Any Country Has Done Besides Trump – Billionaire media mogul says it is ‘hard to understand why a country doing so well wanted to ruin it’. [guardian]

‘Dangerous,’ ‘Utterly Untruthful’: Two Republican Senators Sound Alarm On Trump – It’s an extraordinary breach that threatens his legislative agenda and further escalates the civil war tearing apart the Republican Party. [washpost]

Protester Throws Russian Flags At Donald Trump – The protester was later identified as Ryan Clayton from the anti-Trump group Americans Take Action. [independent]

Republican Committees Investigate Clinton And Obama – Congressional Republicans have announced parallel inquiries into a uranium deal under President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s emails. [bbc]

I’m Under Attack: Malema – This after he received a message from Google saying: “Government-backed attackers may be trying to steal your password.” [enca]

Yet Another Bathabile Dlamini No-Show At Parly Meeting – This is despite choosing the date for this meeting from options provided to her. [ewn]

There is no greater sign of the rot in SA politics than this woman…

U.S. Sends Stealth Jets Into North Korean Crisis – America is amassing a stealth strike force around North Korea—including a dozen of its latest warplanes. But will they have any impact on Kim Jong Un? [dailybeast]

Former Production Assistant Becomes Latest Harvey Weinstein Accuser – Mimi Haleyi says producer was ‘extremely persistent and physically overpowering’, alleging a 2006 assault at his home. [guardian]

Airbnb Users Up 110% In Africa – Tourist hub Cape Town is the most popular city with 17,600 active listings generating $55 million for local hosts. [cnn]

The Two SA Drivers Competing In Cape Town’s World Rallycross Championship – With the first RWX set to take place in Cape Town in early November, we take a look at the two South African drivers who got the green light to flex their driving skills. [here]

Former Umpire Darrell Hair Charged With Stealing – Hair has avoided conviction after pleading guilty to stealing from his employer in what a magistrate called “a monumental fall from grace.” [sport24]

Kardashians Sign $150 Million Deal To Extend ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Contract – Kris Jenner and her daughters have inked a massive joint deal, the most lucrative in reality TV history. [people]

Harry Styles Was Groped On Stage By A Fan During A Concert In Hollywood – An overzealous Harry Styles fan appeared to shove her hand in the one direction that’s way off-limits: the singer’s groin. [nydailynews]

Hunter S. Thompson Television Series In Development – Veteran writer Davey Holmes will pen new series based on life of famed gonzo journalist. [rollingstone]

