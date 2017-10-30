Pages Navigation Menu

We’ll facilitate Joshua’s visit to Nigeria – Ogun govt – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports


The Nation Newspaper

We'll facilitate Joshua's visit to Nigeria – Ogun govt
The Nation Newspaper
Ogun State government on Monday said it would facilitate a proposed visit of the World boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, to Nigeria when he is ready. The government said the heavyweight boxer had expressed intention to visit the country and home state, …
