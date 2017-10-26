We’ll oppose El-Rufa’i’s move to sack incompetent teachers – NUT

The Kaduna State Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) on Thursday said they would shut down all public schools if any of its members is sacked by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teachers’ union was reacting to the governor’s statement two weeks ago, in which he announced plans to sack 21,780 primary school teachers who allegedly failed a competency test and replace them with 25,000 new ones.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

