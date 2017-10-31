Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wendy Williams Faints On Live TV | ‘Overheated’ In Halloween Costume (WATCH)

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wendy Williams on Tuesday morning fainted in the middle of her show – and it happened live on the air.

“The Wendy Williams Show” host was in the midst of the program’s annual “How You Doin’ Halloween Costume Contest” when she began to slur her words and sway back and forth, before falling to the floor.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

In the video, the 53-year-old Wendy can be seen dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for her show, but her Halloween costume got the best of her about 48 minutes into the show.

“We do it every year. It’s always a lot of fun,” she began, as her words started to slur. “Let’s get started. Our first guest…” she said before pausing.

She appeared very uneasy and actually scared and then ultimately, fell onto the floor.

In the video, members of her staff can be seen running to her aid.

After a commercial break, she told the audience: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I passed out.”

Williams’ spokesperson Ronn Torossian confirmed to newsmen that “she has been examined by medical professionals and finished the show in true Wendy spirit. She has never missed a day of work, and will continue all shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow.”

The post Wendy Williams Faints On Live TV | ‘Overheated’ In Halloween Costume (WATCH) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.