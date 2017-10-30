Werder Bremen Sack Manager Alexander Nouri After Disastrous Start To Bundesliga Season

Werder Bremen have sacked head coach Alexander Nouri and his assistant Markus Feldhoff, the Bundesliga club have announced.

Alexander Nouri has paid the price for Bremen’s winless start to the season that has seen them slip to second bottom of the table after 10 matches, scoring only three goals.

The Bremen hierarchy met for talks on Sunday night, shortly after the 3-0 home defeat to Augsburg, and Nouri was informed of their decision before training on Monday morning.

The 38-year-old was promoted from his position as U23s coach to replace the sacked Viktor Skripnik in September 2016, initially as caretaker before signing a two-year deal.

“Alex was tasked with a very demanding challenge last season, and successfully mastered it. We’d like to thank him for that,” Bremen CEO Frank Baumann said in a statement published on the club’s official website. “He has what it takes to be a successful coach. I am convinced that he will continue on his path elsewhere.”

