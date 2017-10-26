Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’re embarrassed by rate of crime in our community – Ondo community leader‎s

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Residents of Igbotako in Okitipupa Local government area of Ondo State have raised the alarm over the massive criminal activities perpetrated by youths in the area. The residents said they were embarrassed and terrified by the growing spate of criminal activities in the community. Leader of the community, Chief Paddy Arikawe, who lamented the involvement […]

We’re embarrassed by rate of crime in our community – Ondo community leader‎s

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.