We’re proud to be Nigerians, say gospel singer and pastor hubby

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It was all for the celebration of Nigeria at 57; gospel singer, Pastor Ifeoma Eze who has just released her fifth album, “You’re powerful,” provided the melody for members of her church, who were dressed in the Nigerian colour: green-white-green. ‘We are proud to be Nigerians,’ say the couple, in their declaration for a united …

The post We're proud to be Nigerians, say gospel singer and pastor hubby appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

