We’re Using NPUGA Games To Fish Out Talents – Nile University

By Winifred Ogbebo, Abuja

The Turkish Nile University said its hoping to fish out talents from the 2017 Nigerian Private University Games Association (NPUGA) that could bring Nigeria honours.

The university is host to the 2017 Nigerian Private University Games Association (NPUGA), scheduled to take place in December this year.

Speaking to select section of the media recently in Abuja, the Vice Chancellor, Nile University of Nigeria, Prof Huseyin Sert, called on coaches to help bring out talents in the youths that would be participating in the games, saying that catch them young in Nigeria has become a thing of the past.

He said in pursuit of excellence and determination to encourage the development of sports and culture in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, the university is collaborating with stakeholders in sports as well as culture, tourism and the varsity’s host community to organize the 2017 Nigerian Private University Games (NPUGA) in addition to the cultural festival.

He said, “As you all know, the tertiary level education forms the bedrock of high level manpower development in any nation. Nevertheless, there is a popular aphorism that says, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. For that reason, it is my pleasure to introduce to our university, the Nigerian Private University Games (NPUGA) and the cultural festival 2017.”

The NPUGA is a biennial event typically hosted by selected universities aimed at identifying and rewarding exceptionally talents as well as fostering unity and the spirit of sportsmanship among the youths.

The VC added that the event is made bigger and more colourful this year because of the unique cultural festival.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, the university had since embarked on massive rehabilitation of existing infrastructures and facilities in addition to the provision of new ones earmarked for the NPUG games.

“The local organizing committee for NPUGA was also set up to ensure the smooth running and wonderful game experience for all participants and spectators.”

According to Prof Sert, this year’s cultural event and NPUGA is being planned in collaboration with private universities in Nigeria as well as the Federal Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Tourism, Embassies, UFUK Dialogue Foundation and other stakeholders.

“This event is aimed at underscoring the capacity of sports and culture in strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and other countries while helping friendly countries to socialize.

“In the end, this seed of friendship and relationship is expected to advance, deepen and bring about mutual understanding and co-existence, which will ultimately promote peace and unity,” he stated.