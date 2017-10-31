West Africa: ART X Lagos – Second Installment of West Africa’s International Art Fair – AllAfrica.com
|
Konbini
|
West Africa: ART X Lagos – Second Installment of West Africa's International Art Fair
AllAfrica.com
ART X Lagos is an International Art Fair created to widen Nigeria's connection to the contemporary art scene across Africa and the world. Its second instalment is set to be bigger and bolder than the last. Art X Lagos, one of West Africa's largest art …
All The Photographers Showcasing At Lagos Photo Festival 2017
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!