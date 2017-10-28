Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What did NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder’s Airplane hit? | WATCH

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

American basketball team Oklahoma City Thunder had just finished playing a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night and immediately headed to Chicago. Their plane had a bumpy ride on the way but more surprising was when they deplaned and met a huge dent on the nose of their Delta airplane. The players immediately […]

The post What did NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder’s Airplane hit? | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.