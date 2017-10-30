What I discussed with Buhari – Ouattara

Cote d’Ivoire President, Alhasan Ouattara has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking Nigeria out of recession. He spoke to newsmen in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with his Nigerian counterpart at the Presidential Villa. He said that they discussed “how to strengthen existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.” According to him, Buhari had […]

What I discussed with Buhari – Ouattara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

