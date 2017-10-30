What I discussed with Buhari – Ouattara
Cote d’Ivoire President, Alhasan Ouattara has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking Nigeria out of recession. He spoke to newsmen in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with his Nigerian counterpart at the Presidential Villa. He said that they discussed “how to strengthen existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.” According to him, Buhari had […]
